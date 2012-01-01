纯css 实现 Star Rating
HTML：
<h1>Overall Rating</h1>
<fieldset class=”rating”>
<input type=”radio” id=”star5″ name=”rating” value=”5″ /><label class = “full” for=”star5″ title=”Awesome – 5 stars”></label>
<input type=”radio” id=”star4half” name=”rating” value=”4 .5″ /><label class=”half” for=”star4half” title=”Pretty good – 4.5 stars”></label>
<input type=”radio” id=”star4″ name=”rating” value=”4″ /><label class = “full” for=”star4″ title=”Pretty good – 4 stars”></label>
<input type=”radio” id=”star3half” name=”rating” value=”3.5″ /><label class=”half” for=”star3half” title=”Meh – 3.5 stars”></label>
<input type=”radio” id=”star3″ name=”rating” value=”3″ /><label class = “full” for=”star3″ title=”Meh – 3 stars”></label>
<input type=”radio” id=”star2half” name=”rating” value=”2.5″ /><label class=”half” for=”star2half” title=”Kinda bad – 2.5 stars”></label>
<input type=”radio” id=”star2″ name=”rating” value=”2″ /><label class = “full” for=”star2″ title=”Kinda bad – 2 stars”></label>
<input type=”radio” id=”star1half” name=”rating” value=”1.5″ /><label class=”half” for=”star1half” title=”Meh – 1.5 stars”></label>
<input type=”radio” id=”star1″ name=”rating” value=”1″ /><label class = “full” for=”star1″ title=”Sucks big time – 1 star”></label>
<input type=”radio” id=”starhalf” name=”rating” value=”0.5″ /><label class=”half” for=”starhalf” title=”Sucks big time – 0.5 stars”></label>
</fieldset>
CSS：
@import url(//netdna.bootstrapcdn.com/font-awesome/3.2.1/css/font-awesome.css);
fieldset, label { margin: 0; padding: 0; }
body{ margin: 20px; }
h1 { font-size: 1.5em; margin: 10px; }
/****** Style Star Rating Widget *****/
.rating {
border: none;
float: left;
}
.rating > input { display: none; }
.rating > label:before {
margin: 5px;
font-size: 1.25em;
font-family: FontAwesome;
display: inline-block;
content: “\f005”;
}
.rating > .half:before {
content: “\f089”;
position: absolute;
}
.rating > label {
color: #ddd;
float: right;
}
/***** CSS Magic to Highlight Stars on Hover *****/
.rating > input:checked ~ label, /* show gold star when clicked */
.rating:not(:checked) > label:hover, /* hover current star */
.rating:not(:checked) > label:hover ~ label { color: #FFD700; } /* hover previous stars in list */
.rating > input:checked + label:hover, /* hover current star when changing rating */
.rating > input:checked ~ label:hover,
.rating > label:hover ~ input:checked ~ label, /* lighten current selection */
.rating > input:checked ~ label:hover ~ label { color: #FFED85; }
