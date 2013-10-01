2013年10月21日 | 作者: 米豆网 - 1000seo | 分类: 前端开发 |

我用的是dedecms 5.7sp1，开始一直正常，前段时间客户网站突然不能上传文件也不能生成静态文件，查看后发现是磁盘空间用尽，客户自己处理后，功能一切正常。

几天后发现会员注册一直无法注册成功，一直提示“注册失败,请检查资料是否有误或与管理员联系！”，登录后台查看已注册会员，发现一条信息都看不到了。

网上搜索都说是reg_new.php中表名写错：

$inQuery = “INSERT INTO `dede_member` (`mtype` ,`userid` ,`pwd` ,`uname` ,`sex` ,`rank` ,`money` ,`email` ,`scores` ,

`matt`, `spacesta` ,`face`,`safequestion`,`safeanswer` ,`jointime` ,`joinip` ,`logintime` ,`loginip` )

VALUES (‘$mtype’,’$userid’,’$pwd’,’$uname’,’$sex’,’10’,’$dfmoney’,’$email’,’$dfscores’,

‘0’,’$spaceSta’,”,’$safequestion’,’$safeanswer’,’$jointime’,’$joinip’,’$logintime’,’$loginip’); “;

但是这个好像是说的5.5的版本，我的这个版本没有这个问题使用的表名是正常的 #@__member

$inQuery = “INSERT INTO `#@__member` (`mtype` ,`userid` ,`pwd` ,`uname` ,`sex` ,`rank` ,`money` ,`email` ,`scores` ,

`matt`, `spacesta` ,`face`,`safequestion`,`safeanswer` ,`jointime` ,`joinip` ,`logintime` ,`loginip` )

VALUES (‘$mtype’,’$userid’,’$pwd’,’$uname’,’$sex’,’10’,’$dfmoney’,’$email’,’$dfscores’,

‘0’,’$spaceSta’,”,’$safequestion’,’$safeanswer’,’$jointime’,’$joinip’,’$logintime’,’$loginip’); “;

于是登录phpmyadmin想看下数据是否还存在，打开数据库 ，点击member表发现错误：

Table ‘xxx_member’ is marked as crashed and should be repaired

看来是表结构损毁了，登录dedecms后台 打开“系统-》数据库备份/还原”找到xxx_memebr 点击后面的修复，或者使用phpmyadmin中提供的表修复功能。