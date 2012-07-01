2013年06月13日 | 作者: 米豆网 - 1000seo | 分类: 前端开发 |

var objtable=document.getElementById('devicelisttable') var thead=objtable.rows[0].parentNode.innerHTML objtable.innerHTML=thead+iteminfo.join('');

上面代码在IE6-9中直接报错：

IE9：Invalid target element for this operation. IE6-8：Unknown runtime error IE10 中正常。

查看msdn文档http://msdn.microsoft.com/en-us/library/ms533897(VS.85).aspx有这样一段描述：

The innerHTML property is read-only on the col, colGroup, frameSet, html, head, style, table, tBody, tFoot, tHead, title, and tr objects.

原来在ie6-ie9中table的innerHTML是只读的。 解决方法：

function setTableInnerHTML(table, html) { if(navigator&&navigator.userAgent.match(/msie/i)){ var temp = table.ownerDocument.createElement('div'); temp.innerHTML = '<table><tbody>' + html + '</tbody></table>'; if(table.tBodies.length == 0){ var tbody=document.createElement("tbody"); table.appendChild(tbody); } table.replaceChild(temp.firstChild.firstChild, table.tBodies[0]); }else{ table.innerHTML=html; } } var objtable=document.getElementById('devicelisttable') var thead=objtable.rows[0].parentNode.innerHTML setTableInnerHTML(objtable, thead+iteminfo.join(''))