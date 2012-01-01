0°
[python] windows 下安装 scrapy报错：error: Unable to find vcvarsall.bat的解决方法
2017年12月11日
在windows 下通过pip install scrapy 时报错：error: Unable to find vcvarsall.bat；查看具体的错误信息看到是在 编译twisted 时报错：
running build_ext
building ‘twisted.test.raiser’ extension
error: Unable to find vcvarsall.bat
应该是缺少编译环境相关的东西。简单的解决方法就是安装已经编译过的 twisted 文件；在这里下载已经编译过的文件：
下载对应的版本后通过下面的命令来安装：
pip install 的下载下来的twisted 完整路径
然后在安装 scrapy.
关键字：python, scrapy, vcvarsall.bat
最新评论
我改过之后为什么还是不行
好文章，内容完美无缺.禁止
不错的文章，内容无懈可击
不管用啊～
我只有锄头
这个有用，感谢了
加油，挺不错的!
第一次来，觉得不错。喜欢
