[python] windows 下安装 scrapy报错：error: Unable to find vcvarsall.bat的解决方法

2017年12月11日　

在windows 下通过pip install scrapy 时报错：error: Unable to find vcvarsall.bat；查看具体的错误信息看到是在 编译twisted 时报错：

running build_ext
building ‘twisted.test.raiser’ extension
error: Unable to find vcvarsall.bat

应该是缺少编译环境相关的东西。简单的解决方法就是安装已经编译过的 twisted 文件；在这里下载已经编译过的文件：

https://www.lfd.uci.edu/~gohlke/pythonlibs/

下载对应的版本后通过下面的命令来安装：

pip install 的下载下来的twisted 完整路径

然后在安装 scrapy.

