python 3.x 错误 ‘generator’ object has no attribute ‘next’
用python生成斐波那契數列
def fab(max): n,a,b=0,0,1 while n<max: yield b a,b=b,a+b n=n+1 for n in fab(5): print(n)
当运行下面的方式时
f=fab(5)
f.next()
出现下面的错误
Traceback (most recent call last):
File “<pyshell#32>”, line 1, in <module>
f.next()
AttributeError: ‘generator’ object has no attribute ‘next’
原因是在python 3.x中 generator（有yield关键字的函数则会被识别为generator函数）中的next变为__next__了,next是python 3.x以前版本中的方法
f=fab(5)
f.__next__()
