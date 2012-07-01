2013年04月26日 | 作者: 米豆网 - 1000seo | 分类: 开发语言 |

用python生成斐波那契數列

def fab(max): n,a,b=0,0,1 while n<max: yield b a,b=b,a+b n=n+1 for n in fab(5): print(n)

运行正常

当运行下面的方式时

f=fab(5)

f.next()

出现下面的错误

Traceback (most recent call last):

File “<pyshell#32>”, line 1, in <module>

f.next()

AttributeError: ‘generator’ object has no attribute ‘next’

原因是在python 3.x中 generator（有yield关键字的函数则会被识别为generator函数）中的next变为__next__了,next是python 3.x以前版本中的方法

修改为下面这样运行正常

f=fab(5)

f.__next__()