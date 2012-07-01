当前位置：首页　开发语言　正文

python 3.x 错误 ‘generator’ object has no attribute ‘next’

2013年04月26日　|　作者: 米豆网 - 1000seo　|　分类: 开发语言　|　

用python生成斐波那契數列

def fab(max):
  n,a,b=0,0,1
  while n<max:
    yield b
    a,b=b,a+b
    n=n+1

for n in fab(5):
  print(n)

运行正常
当运行下面的方式时
f=fab(5)
f.next()
出现下面的错误
Traceback (most recent call last):
  File “<pyshell#32>”, line 1, in <module>
    f.next()
AttributeError: ‘generator’ object has no attribute ‘next’

原因是在python 3.x中 generator（有yield关键字的函数则会被识别为generator函数）中的next变为__next__了,next是python 3.x以前版本中的方法

修改为下面这样运行正常
f=fab(5)
f.__next__()

