vs2010 编译 c++ 提示 Cannot find or open the PDB file
2013年04月09日 | 作者: 米豆网 - 1000seo | 分类: 开发语言 |
编译时提示下面的信息：
‘mtc.exe': Loaded ‘C:\Users\vince\Documents\Visual Studio 2010\Projects\cplus\Debug\mtc.exe’, Symbols loaded. ‘mtc.exe': Loaded ‘C:\Windows\SysWOW64\ntdll.dll’, Cannot find or open the PDB file ‘mtc.exe': Loaded ‘C:\Windows\SysWOW64\kernel32.dll’, Cannot find or open the PDB file ‘mtc.exe': Loaded ‘C:\Windows\SysWOW64\KernelBase.dll’, Cannot find or open the PDB file ‘mtc.exe': Loaded ‘C:\Windows\SysWOW64\msvcp100d.dll’, Symbols loaded. ‘mtc.exe': Loaded ‘C:\Windows\SysWOW64\msvcr100d.dll’, Symbols loaded. The program ‘[4368] mtc.exe: Native’ has exited with code 0 (0x0).
解决方法： 选择 Tools->Options…
找到 Debugging -> Symbols 选中 Microsoft Symbol Servers 然后点 OK
再次编译刚才的程序，此时编译很慢，耐心等待，这时是不是就没有原来的信息了
然后再打开刚才的界面把Microsoft Symbol Servers取消选中 ->OK,要是不去，每次都要从Microsoft下载.
+复制链接 转载请注明：vs2010 编译 c++ 提示 Cannot find or open the PDB file-米豆网
关键字：c#, vs
augmentin antibiotic：
I have those files in the right directory, so why can’t it open them? What should I do to fix the problem?
一生有我学习网：
有用，收藏，下次再来！