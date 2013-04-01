当前位置：首页　开发语言　正文
vs2010 编译 c++ 提示 Cannot find or open the PDB file

编译时提示下面的信息：

‘mtc.exe': Loaded ‘C:\Users\vince\Documents\Visual Studio 2010\Projects\cplus\Debug\mtc.exe’, Symbols loaded. ‘mtc.exe': Loaded ‘C:\Windows\SysWOW64\ntdll.dll’, Cannot find or open the PDB file ‘mtc.exe': Loaded ‘C:\Windows\SysWOW64\kernel32.dll’, Cannot find or open the PDB file ‘mtc.exe': Loaded ‘C:\Windows\SysWOW64\KernelBase.dll’, Cannot find or open the PDB file ‘mtc.exe': Loaded ‘C:\Windows\SysWOW64\msvcp100d.dll’, Symbols loaded. ‘mtc.exe': Loaded ‘C:\Windows\SysWOW64\msvcr100d.dll’, Symbols loaded. The program ‘[4368] mtc.exe: Native’ has exited with code 0 (0x0).

vs2010编译c++错误

解决方法： 选择 Tools->Options…

 

vs2010编译c++错误-option

 

找到 Debugging -> Symbols 选中 Microsoft Symbol Servers 然后点 OK

vs2010编译c++错误-setting

 

再次编译刚才的程序，此时编译很慢，耐心等待，这时是不是就没有原来的信息了

然后再打开刚才的界面把Microsoft Symbol Servers取消选中 ->OK,要是不去，每次都要从Microsoft下载.

  • augmentin antibiotic

    1楼
    2016 年 06 月 16 日 05:01:44 回复

    I have those files in the right directory, so why can’t it open them? What should I do to fix the problem?

  • 一生有我学习网

    2楼
    2013 年 04 月 14 日 09:27:50 回复

    有用，收藏，下次再来！

