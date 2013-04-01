2013年04月09日 | 作者: 米豆网 - 1000seo | 分类: 开发语言 |

编译时提示下面的信息：

‘mtc.exe': Loaded ‘C:\Users\vince\Documents\Visual Studio 2010\Projects\cplus\Debug\mtc.exe’, Symbols loaded. ‘mtc.exe': Loaded ‘C:\Windows\SysWOW64

tdll.dll’, Cannot find or open the PDB file ‘mtc.exe': Loaded ‘C:\Windows\SysWOW64\kernel32.dll’, Cannot find or open the PDB file ‘mtc.exe': Loaded ‘C:\Windows\SysWOW64\KernelBase.dll’, Cannot find or open the PDB file ‘mtc.exe': Loaded ‘C:\Windows\SysWOW64\msvcp100d.dll’, Symbols loaded. ‘mtc.exe': Loaded ‘C:\Windows\SysWOW64\msvcr100d.dll’, Symbols loaded. The program ‘[4368] mtc.exe: Native’ has exited with code 0 (0x0).

解决方法： 选择 Tools->Options…

找到 Debugging -> Symbols 选中 Microsoft Symbol Servers 然后点 OK

再次编译刚才的程序，此时编译很慢，耐心等待，这时是不是就没有原来的信息了

然后再打开刚才的界面把Microsoft Symbol Servers取消选中 ->OK,要是不去，每次都要从Microsoft下载.