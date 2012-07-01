当前位置：首页　开发语言　正文

ASP.NET程序错误：error CS2001: Source file ‘C:\WINDOWS\TEMP\wctb8vqw.0.cs’ could not be found error

2013年01月28日　|　作者: 米豆网 - 1000seo　|　分类: 开发语言　|　

前几天朋友一个网站一直出现下面的错误信息:

error CS2001: Source file ‘C:\WINDOWS\TEMP\wctb6cvw.0.cs’ could not be found

error CS2008: No inputs specified

该站是asp的程序使用的.net urlrewrite做的伪静态，系统重装后一直报这样的错误，网上说是要给temp目录加上network services账户的权限，测试不能通过，实际需要加上当前iis站点使用的账户，或者增加users用户组对该目录的权限，才能正常运行，但是如果是虚拟主机用户就无法这样操作。

搜索一下发现有个人提供了另外一种解决方法：

首先在你的站点下建立一个目录名字随便取，我们取temp,

然后查询到temp的物理路径，自己写程序就可以查询出来了，我们的是（d:\webroot\xxxx.com\wwwroot\temp）

然后配置web.config文件,增加<compilation tempDirectory=”d:\webroot\xxxx.com\wwwroot\temp” />如果你的文件里已经有 这个节点compilation，你只需要为这个节点增加tempDirectory属性，保存即可

但是Web服务的序列化代码会被解析到系统环境的（TEMP也许是TMP）临时文件夹，因此你需要创建global.asax文件并且在Application_Start中添加如下代码：

Environment.SetEnvironmentVariable(“TEMP”,”d:\webroot\xxxx.com\wwwroot\temp”);
Environment.SetEnvironmentVariable(“TMP”,”d:\webroot\xxxx.com\wwwroot\temp”);

保存即可

 

 

本文章由 米豆网 - 1000seo 于2013年01月28日发布在开发语言分类下，您可以发表评论，并在保留原文地址及作者的情况下引用到你的网站或博客。
+复制链接 转载请注明：ASP.NET程序错误：error CS2001: Source file ‘C:\WINDOWS\TEMP\wctb8vqw.0.cs’ could not be found error-米豆网
关键字：, , , , , ,

好文章就要一起分享！

更多

发表评论

你的大名（必填）

你的邮箱（必填）

你的网站（选填）

评论内容（必填）

icon_wink.gif icon_neutral.gif icon_mad.gif icon_twisted.gif icon_smile.gif icon_eek.gif icon_sad.gif icon_rolleyes.gif icon_razz.gif icon_redface.gif icon_surprised.gif icon_mrgreen.gif icon_lol.gif icon_idea.gif icon_biggrin.gif icon_evil.gif icon_cry.gif icon_cool.gif icon_arrow.gif icon_confused.gif icon_question.gif icon_exclaim.gif 