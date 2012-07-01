2013年01月28日 | 作者: 米豆网 - 1000seo | 分类: 开发语言 |

前几天朋友一个网站一直出现下面的错误信息:

error CS2001: Source file ‘C:\WINDOWS\TEMP\wctb6cvw.0.cs’ could not be found

error CS2008: No inputs specified

该站是asp的程序使用的.net urlrewrite做的伪静态，系统重装后一直报这样的错误，网上说是要给temp目录加上network services账户的权限，测试不能通过，实际需要加上当前iis站点使用的账户，或者增加users用户组对该目录的权限，才能正常运行，但是如果是虚拟主机用户就无法这样操作。

搜索一下发现有个人提供了另外一种解决方法：

首先在你的站点下建立一个目录名字随便取，我们取temp,

然后查询到temp的物理路径，自己写程序就可以查询出来了，我们的是（d:\webroot\xxxx.com\wwwroot\temp）

然后配置web.config文件,增加<compilation tempDirectory=”d:\webroot\xxxx.com\wwwroot\temp” />如果你的文件里已经有 这个节点compilation，你只需要为这个节点增加tempDirectory属性，保存即可

但是Web服务的序列化代码会被解析到系统环境的（TEMP也许是TMP）临时文件夹，因此你需要创建global.asax文件并且在Application_Start中添加如下代码：

Environment.SetEnvironmentVariable(“TEMP”,”d:\webroot\xxxx.com\wwwroot\temp”);

Environment.SetEnvironmentVariable(“TMP”,”d:\webroot\xxxx.com\wwwroot\temp”);

保存即可