0°
What Programmers Say When Their Programs Don’t Work
2012年12月14日 | 作者: 米豆网 - 1000seo | 分类: 开发语言 |
Someone posted this to Facebook the other day. I have to admit that I have said several of these and heard most of them. I suspect a lot of these are also said by students when asked about why their projects don’t work.
I’ve said ‘”That’s weird” a lot. It’s a sort of placeholder while I try to think of what could have done wrong. Number 2 actually makes sense if you think it is in the context of “where in the program where you” as in what else was going on. It’s a valid question.
本文章由 米豆网 - 1000seo 于2012年12月14日发布在开发语言分类下，您可以发表评论，并在保留原文地址及作者的情况下引用到你的网站或博客。
+复制链接 转载请注明：What Programmers Say When Their Programs Don’t Work-米豆网
关键字：Programmers, Programs
+复制链接 转载请注明：What Programmers Say When Their Programs Don’t Work-米豆网
关键字：Programmers, Programs
最新评论
I have those files in t
This is really fangsnat
Times are chnnaigg for
Okay I'm convcnied. L
Fiaylln! This is just
Superbly ilnimulating d
Your answer lifts the i
好文章，内容完美无缺.禁止
不错的文章，内容无懈可击
不管用啊～
我只有锄头
这个有用，感谢了
加油，挺不错的!
第一次来，觉得不错。喜欢
Love it! Fast shippin
I love your blog.. very