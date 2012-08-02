2014年05月25日 | 作者: 米豆网 - 1000seo | 分类: 服务器 |

最近在aws上申请了个账户可以免费使用ec2服务一年，所以就在本地虚拟机上编译安装LMNP，把过程记录下来，方便以后翻看。

安装centos 6.5操作系统

选择minimal install来安装，具体安装步骤请google或百度。

下载软件工具包：

1、下载nginx

http://nginx.org/download/nginx-1.7.0.tar.gz

2、下载pcre （支持nginx伪静态）

http://jaist.dl.sourceforge.net/project/pcre/pcre/8.35/pcre-8.35.tar.gz

4、下载MySQL5.6.16

http://mirrors.sohu.com/mysql/MySQL-5.6/mysql-5.6.16.tar.gz

5、下载php-5.5.9

http://mirrors.sohu.com/php/php-5.5.9.tar.gz

6、下载cmake（MySQL编译工具）

http://www.cmake.org/files/v2.8/cmake-2.8.12.2.tar.gz

7、下载libmcrypt（PHPlibmcrypt模块）

http://nchc.dl.sourceforge.net/project/mcrypt/Libmcrypt/2.5.8/libmcrypt-2.5.8.tar.gz

约定：把上述软件包全部上传到新建的/opt/softs目录下

“>”代表命令行提示符





安装编译工具及库文件：

>yum install make apr* autoconf automake bzip2 bzip2-devel curl curl-devel gcc gcc-c++ gcc-g77 e2fsprogs e2fsprogs-devel zlib* zlib-devel openssl openssl-devel pcre-devel gd gd-devel kernel keyutils patch perl kernel-headers compat* mpfr cpp glibc libgomp libstdc++-devel ppl cloog-ppl keyutils-libs-devel libcom_err-devel libsepol-devel libselinux-devel krb5-devel zlib-devel libXpm* freetype freetype-devel libpng* libpng10 libpng10-devel libpng-devel php-common php-gd ncurses* ncurses-devel libtool* libtool-libs libxml2-devel patch glibc glibc-devel glib2 glib2-devel krb5 krb5-devel libevent libevent-devel libidn libidn-devel nss_ldap openldap openldap-clients openldap-devel openldap-servers openssl openssl-devel pspell-devel net-snmp* net-snmp-devel -y

安装cmake

>cd /opt/softs && tar zxvf cmake-2.8.12.2.tar.gz

>cd cmake-2.8.12.2

>./configure && make && make install

安装MySQL

>groupadd mysql #添加mysql组

>useradd -g mysql mysql -s /bin/false #创建用户mysql并加入到mysql组，不允许mysql用户直接登录系统

>mkdir -p /data/mysql #创建MySQL数据库存放目

>chown -R mysql:mysql /data/mysql #设置MySQL数据库目录权限

>mkdir -p /usr/local/mysql #创建MySQL安装目录

>cd /opt/softs

>tar zxvf mysql-5.6.16.tar.gz

>cd mysql-5.6.16

>/usr/local/bin/cmake -DCMAKE_INSTALL_PREFIX=/usr/local/mysql \

-DMYSQL_UNIX_ADDR=/tmp/mysql.sock \

-DDEFAULT_CHARSET=utf8 \

-DDEFAULT_COLLATION=utf8_general_ci \

-DWITH_EXTRA_CHARSETS:STRING=utf8,gbk \

-DWITH_MYISAM_STORAGE_ENGINE=1 \

-DWITH_INNOBASE_STORAGE_ENGINE=1 \

-DWITH_MEMORY_STORAGE_ENGINE=1 \

-DWITH_READLINE=1 \

-DENABLED_LOCAL_INFILE=1 \

-DMYSQL_DATADIR=/data/mysql \

-DMYSQL_USER=mysql \

-DMYSQL_TCP_PORT=3306 \

-DSYSCONFDIR=/etc \

-DINSTALL_SHAREDIR=share

>make && make install

详细编译参数参考：http://dev.mysql.com/doc/refman/5.6/en/source-configuration-options.html

配置MySQL

>mkdir /tmp #用作缓存

>chown -R mysql:mysql /tmp/ #必须为目录授权，否则无法写入

>cp ./support-files/my-default.cnf /etc/my.cnf #拷贝配置文件（注意：如果/etc目录下面默认有一个my.cnf，直接覆盖即可）

>vi /etc/my.cnf #编辑配置文件,在 [mysqld] 部分增加下面一行

datadir = /data/mysql #添加MySQL数据库路径

:wq! #保存退出

>cd /usr/local/mysql

>./scripts/mysql_install_db –user=mysql –datadir=/data/mysql/ #生成mysql系统数据库

>cp ./support-files/mysql.server /etc/rc.d/init.d/mysql #把Mysql加入系统启动

>chmod 755 /etc/init.d/mysql #增加执行权限

>chkconfig mysql on #加入开机启动

>vi /etc/rc.d/init.d/mysql #编辑

basedir = /usr/local/mysql #MySQL程序安装路径

datadir = /data/mysql #MySQl数据库存放目录

:wq! #保存退出

>service mysql start #启动

>vi /etc/profile #把mysql服务加入系统环境变量：在最后添加下面这一行

export PATH=$PATH:/usr/local/mysql/bin

:wq! #保存退出

下面这行把myslq的库文件链接到系统默认的位置，这样你在编译类似PHP等软件时可以不用指定mysql的库文件地址。

>ln -s /usr/local/mysql/include/mysql /usr/include/mysql

>reboot #需要重启系统，等待系统重新启动之后继续在终端命令行下面操作

>mysql_secure_installation #设置Mysql密码

根据提示按Y 回车

然后输入2次密码

继续按Y 回车，直到设置完成

或者直接修改密码/usr/local/mysql/bin/mysqladmin -u root -p password “123456″ #修改密码

>service mysql restart #重启

到此，mysql安装完成！

安装pcre

>cd /opt/softs

>mkdir /usr/local/pcre #创建安装目录

>tar zxvf pcre-8.34.tar.gz

>cd pcre-8.34

>./configure –prefix=/usr/local/pcre #配置

>make && make install

安装nginx

>cd /opt/softs

>groupadd webuser #添加webuser组

>useradd -g webuser webuser -s /bin/false #创建nginx运行账户webuser并加入到webuser组，不允许webuser用户直接登录系统

>tar zxvf nginx-1.4.5.tar.gz

>cd nginx-1.4.5

>./configure –prefix=/usr/local/nginx –without-http_memcached_module –user=webuser –group=webuser –with-http_stub_status_module –with-openssl=/usr/ –with-pcre=/opt/soft/pcre-8.35

注意:–with-pcre=/opt/pcre-8.35指向的是源码包解压的路径，而不是安装的路径，否则会报错

>make && make install

>/usr/local/nginx/sbin/nginx #启动nginx

设置nginx开启启动

>vi /etc/rc.d/init.d/nginx

#编辑启动文件添加下面内容

#!/bin/bash

#

# chkconfig: – 85 15

# description: Nginx is a World Wide Web server.

# processname: nginx

nginx=/usr/local/nginx/sbin/nginx

conf=/usr/local/nginx/conf/nginx.conf

case $1 in

start)

echo -n “Starting Nginx”

$nginx -c $conf

echo ” done”

;;

stop)

echo -n “Stopping Nginx”

killall -9 nginx

echo ” done”

;;

test)

$nginx -t -c $conf

;;

reload)

echo -n “Reloading Nginx”

ps auxww | grep nginx | grep master | awk ‘{print $2}’ | xargs kill -HUP

echo ” done”

;;

restart)

$0 stop

$0 start

;;

show)

ps -aux|grep nginx

;;

*)

echo -n “Usage: $0 {start|restart|reload|stop|test|show}”

;;

esac

:wq! #保存退出

>chmod 775 /etc/rc.d/init.d/nginx #赋予文件执行权限

>chkconfig nginx on #设置开机启动

>/etc/rc.d/init.d/nginx restart #重启

>service nginx restart

安装libmcrypt

>cd /opt/softs

>tar zxvf libmcrypt-2.5.8.tar.gz

>cd libmcrypt-2.5.8

>./configure && make && make install

安装PHP

>cd /opt/softs

>tar zxvf php-5.5.9.tar.gz

>cd php-5.5.9

>mkdir -p /usr/local/php5

>./configure –prefix=/usr/local/php5 –with-config-file-path=/usr/local/php5/etc –with-mysql=/usr/local/mysql –with-mysqli=/usr/local/mysql/bin/mysql_config –with-mysql-sock=/tmp/mysql.sock –with-gd –with-iconv –with-zlib –enable-xml –enable-bcmath –enable-shmop –enable-sysvsem –enable-inline-optimization –enable-mbregex –enable-fpm –enable-mbstring –enable-ftp –enable-gd-native-ttf –with-openssl –enable-pcntl –enable-sockets –with-xmlrpc –enable-zip –enable-soap –without-pear –with-gettext –enable-session –with-mcrypt –with-curl

>make && make install

配置php

>cp php.ini-production /usr/local/php5/etc/php.ini #复制php配置文件到安装目录

>rm -rf /etc/php.ini #删除系统自带配置文件

>ln -s /usr/local/php5/etc/php.ini /etc/php.ini #添加软链接

>cp /usr/local/php5/etc/php-fpm.conf.default /usr/local/php5/etc/php-fpm.conf #拷贝模板文件为php-fpm配置文件

>vi /usr/local/php5/etc/php-fpm.conf #编辑

user = webuser#设置php-fpm运行账号为webuser

group = webuser#设置php-fpm运行组为webuser

pid = run/php-fpm.pid #取消前面的分号

设置 php-fpm开机启动

:wq! #保存退出

>cp /opt/softs/php-5.5.9/sapi/fpm/init.d.php-fpm /etc/rc.d/init.d/php-fpm #拷贝php-fpm到启动目录

>chmod +x /etc/rc.d/init.d/php-fpm #添加执行权限

>chkconfig php-fpm on #设置开机启动

>vi /usr/local/php5/etc/php.ini #编辑配置文件

修改为：

disable_functions = passthru,exec,system,chroot,scandir,chgrp,chown,shell_exec,proc_open,proc_get_status,ini_alter,ini_alter,ini_restore,dl,openlog,syslog,readlink,symlink,popepassthru,stream_socket_server,escapeshellcmd,dll,popen,disk_free_space,checkdnsrr,checkdnsrr,getservbyname,getservbyport,disk_total_space,posix_ctermid,posix_get_last_error,posix_getcwd, posix_getegid,posix_geteuid,posix_getgid, posix_getgrgid,posix_getgrnam,posix_getgroups,posix_getlogin,posix_getpgid,posix_getpgrp,posix_getpid, posix_getppid,posix_getpwnam,posix_getpwuid, posix_getrlimit, posix_getsid,posix_getuid,posix_isatty, posix_kill,posix_mkfifo,posix_setegid,posix_seteuid,posix_setgid, posix_setpgid,posix_setsid,posix_setuid,posix_strerror,posix_times,posix_ttyname,posix_uname

#列出PHP可以禁用的函数，如果某些程序需要用到这个函数，可以删除，取消禁用。

找到：;date.timezone =

修改为：date.timezone = PRC #设置时区

找到：expose_php = On

修改为：expose_php = OFF #禁止显示php版本的信息

找到：short_open_tag = Off

修改为：short_open_tag = ON #支持php短标签

:wq! #保存退出

配置nginx支持php

>vi /usr/local/nginx/conf/nginx.conf

#编辑配置文件,需做如下修改

user webuser webuser; #首行user去掉注释,修改Nginx运行组为webuser webuser；必须与/usr/local/php5/etc/php-fpm.conf中的user,group配置相同，否则php运行出错

index index.php index.html index.htm; #添加index.php

# pass the PHP scripts to FastCGI server listening on 127.0.0.1:9000

location ~ \.php$ {

root html;

fastcgi_pass 127.0.0.1:9000;

fastcgi_index index.php;

fastcgi_param SCRIPT_FILENAME $document_root$fastcgi_script_name;

include fastcgi_params;

}

#取消FastCGI server部分location的注释,并要注意fastcgi_param行的参数,改为$document_root$fastcgi_script_name,或者使用绝对路径

:wq! #保存退出

>/etc/init.d/nginx restart #重启nginx

>cd /usr/local/nginx/html/ #进入nginx默认网站根目录

>rm -rf /usr/local/nginx/html/* #删除默认测试页

>vi index.php #编辑

<?php

phpinfo();

?>

:wq! #保存退出

>chown webuser.webuser/usr/local/nginx/html/ -R #设置目录所有者

>chmod 700 /usr/local/nginx/html/ -R #设置目录权限

>shutdown -r now #重启系统

修改防火墙允许访问80和3306端口

>iptables -I INPUT -p tcp –dport 80 -j ACCEPT

>iptables -I INPUT -p tcp –dport 3306 -j ACCEPT

>/etc/init.d/iptables save

至此配置完成，你可以通过http://yourip访问到你的站点如下图说明Nginx正常

通过http://yourip/index.php访问到你的站点的php信息如下图说明PHP运行正常

#############################################################################

服务器相关操作命令

service nginx restart #重启nginx

service mysql restart #重启mysql

/usr/local/php5/sbin/php-fpm #启动php-fpm

/etc/rc.d/init.d/php-fpm restart #重启php-fpm

/etc/rc.d/init.d/php-fpm stop #停止php-fpm

/etc/rc.d/init.d/php-fpm start #启动php-fpm