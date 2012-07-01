当前位置：首页　服务器　正文

Mysql Error: Host ‘xxx.xxx.xxx.xxx’ is not allowed to connect to this MySQL server

当你连接你的mysql的时候发生这个错误：
ERROR 1130: Host ‘192.168.0.105’ is not allowed to connect to this MySQL server
解决方法：

1、 改表法。

可能是你的帐号不允许从远程登陆，只能在localhost。这个时候只要在localhost的那台电脑，登入mysql后，更改 “mysql” 数据库里的 “user” 表里的 “host” 项，从”localhost”改称”%”
mysql>mysql -u root -p

mysql>use mysql;

mysql>update user set host = ‘%’ where user = ‘root';

mysql>select host, user from user;

mysql>flush privileges;
2、授权法。

例如，你想myuser使用mypassword从任何主机连接到mysql服务器的话。

mysql>GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON *.* TO ‘myuser’@’%’ IDENTIFIED BY ‘mypassword’ WITH GRANT OPTION;

mysql>flush privileges;

如果你想myuser使用mypassword从任何主机连接到mysql服务器的话。

GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON *.* TO ‘myuser’@’%’ IDENTIFIED BY ‘mypassword’ WITH GRANT OPTION;

mysql>flush privileges;

如果你想允许用户myuser从ip为192.168.1.3的主机连接到mysql服务器，并使用mypassword作为密码

mysql>GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON *.* TO ‘root’@’192.168.1.3′ IDENTIFIED BY ‘mypassword’ WITH GRANT OPTION;

mysql>flush privileges;

如果你想允许用户myuser从ip为192.168.1.6的主机连接到mysql服务器的dk数据库，并使用mypassword作为密码

mysql>GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON dk.* TO ‘myuser’@’192.168.1.3′ IDENTIFIED BY ‘mypassword’ WITH GRANT OPTION;

mysql>flush privileges;

如果你想在其它任何的主机上以root身份登录

mysql>GRANT   ALL   PRIVILEGES   ON   *.*   TO   ‘root’@’%’   WITH   GRANT   OPTION //赋予任何主机访问数据的权限

mysql>flush privileges;

