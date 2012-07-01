Mysql Error: Host ‘xxx.xxx.xxx.xxx’ is not allowed to connect to this MySQL server
当你连接你的mysql的时候发生这个错误：
ERROR 1130: Host ‘192.168.0.105’ is not allowed to connect to this MySQL server
解决方法：
1、 改表法。
可能是你的帐号不允许从远程登陆，只能在localhost。这个时候只要在localhost的那台电脑，登入mysql后，更改 “mysql” 数据库里的 “user” 表里的 “host” 项，从”localhost”改称”%”
mysql>mysql -u root -p
mysql>use mysql;
mysql>update user set host = ‘%’ where user = ‘root';
mysql>select host, user from user;
mysql>flush privileges;
2、授权法。
例如，你想myuser使用mypassword从任何主机连接到mysql服务器的话。
mysql>GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON *.* TO ‘myuser’@’%’ IDENTIFIED BY ‘mypassword’ WITH GRANT OPTION;
mysql>flush privileges;
如果你想允许用户myuser从ip为192.168.1.3的主机连接到mysql服务器，并使用mypassword作为密码
mysql>GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON *.* TO ‘root’@’192.168.1.3′ IDENTIFIED BY ‘mypassword’ WITH GRANT OPTION;
mysql>flush privileges;
如果你想允许用户myuser从ip为192.168.1.6的主机连接到mysql服务器的dk数据库，并使用mypassword作为密码
mysql>GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON dk.* TO ‘myuser’@’192.168.1.3′ IDENTIFIED BY ‘mypassword’ WITH GRANT OPTION;
mysql>flush privileges;
如果你想在其它任何的主机上以root身份登录
mysql>GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON *.* TO ‘root’@’%’ WITH GRANT OPTION //赋予任何主机访问数据的权限
mysql>flush privileges;
